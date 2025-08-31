2 small planes involved in mid-air collision at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a mid-air collision near Fort Morgan Municipal Airport on Sunday morning involving two small planes.

The number of people involved and the extent of casualties remain unclear, though at least one person sustained burns, according to Morgan County Sheriff David Martin.

The crash was first reported around 10:40 a.m. and involved a Cessna 172 and an Extra EA 300, according to the NTSB.

Images from a Federal Aviation Administration weather camera show a plume of smoke just north of the airport, which is located about five miles north of the town of Fort Morgan off Highway 52.

Martin said deputies are on scene, going through the badly damaged planes. He said the coroner’s office is assisting in the investigation.

The FAA and the NTSB have been contacted and are expected to lead the investigation.

The crash has forced the closure of Fort Morgan Municipal Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released