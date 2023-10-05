The Triangle Bar, one of Denver's first LGBTQ+ establishments, closes due to homeless encampments, owners say

DENVER — Ongoing safety concerns about homelessness encampments surrounding The Triangle Bar in Denver has forced ownership to close the bar, one of the first establishments for LGBTQ+ Denverites.

Scott Coors, owner of Triangle Bar confirmed to Denver7 on Thursday the bar is now closed, except for a brief reopening on Sunday.

“With heavy hearts we announce that, effective today, Triangle Bar Denver is closing our doors indefinitely. As confirmed by our survey, the encampments surrounding us pose a health and safety concern that has slowly suffocated our business,” said Coors in a text message to Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn. “We have worked hard to provide a safe and welcoming place for all members of our community to celebrate, play, and give back to others for the last 6 years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to those of you who have supported us through thick and thin, it’s been a pleasure and an honor to be part of your extended family.”

Denver7 has reported over the past few months the ongoing challenges and concerns facing the bar and neighboring businesses in the same complex including British Bulldog and Cheese Meat Board. All have reported a decline in sales due to homeless encampments near Broadway and 20th St.

Coors, who told Denver7 in August The Triangle Barr wouldn’t have much of a choice but to close their doors for good if the “inescapable problem" of homelessness doesn't improve soon, said the homelessness encampment surrounding the business was swept four days ago.

Local News Downtown Denver businesses report 40% dip in sales as encampments engulf block Russell Haythorn

“We had a clean neighborhood for less than 24 hours before they moved right back into the space where “gutter house” was,” said Coors in a message to Denver7’s Haythorn. “Our business is now down over 50% and I’m announcing today that we are closing.”

The bar will reopen briefly on Sunday at Noon for a final “Farewell to Triangle”, and a beer bust will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Coors asking everyone to come out and “celebrate the life of the Triangle.”