The Taffy Shop in Estes Park up for ‘best candy store’ in the country

ESTES PARK, Colo. – On a busy day, the line to snag salt water taffy runs out the door and soon sweet-tooth fanatics across the country could know just how good the candy is at The Taffy Shop in Estes Park.

A staple of downtown for almost 90 years, The Taffy Shop is in the running to be “best candy store” in the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest.

Before the contest’s leaderboard was hidden for the final few days of voting, The Taffy Shop was ranked at number 2 of 20 stories, according to shop owner, Mark Igel.

“Using the same recipe since 1935, the taffy is not only the perfect confection, but it takes many customers back to a memory of the 'good old days',” said a release. “For new customers, visiting offers a glimpse of when life was simpler, since the taffy they make is the only candy sold in the store.”

The Taffy Shop, which has only been owned by two families during its long run in Estes Park, was nominated to the nationwide contest by travel bloggers, other restaurateurs and Colorado food writers.

“Taffy Shop owner Mark Igel had the same reaction to this nomination, as when Smithsonian Magazine called to write a piece on the shop several years ago: "I thought it was a sales call",” said a release. “When a customer showed up at the counter a few days later and said they voted for The Taffy Shop in the nationwide contest, Igel knew it was authentic and shared the link on social media.”

Nominees to the USA Today contest were submitted by ‘a panel of experts’, according to the newspaper’s website.

Voting continues through Monday, June 10 with results expected to be announced on Wednesday, June 19.

“Customers, locals, friends and neighbors across Colorado and beyond have been spreading the word about the contest, and hoping for a big surprise when the results are announced later this month,” said the candy store in the release.

The Taffy Shop, which sells to customers across the country through its website, offers traditional salt water taffy flavors as well as other tastes such as cinnamon, Texas pecan, molasses and salted caramel.