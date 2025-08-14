The Salvation Army to end operations at 3 hotel shelters in Denver

DENVER — The Salvation Army will end its operations at three hotel shelters when its contracts with the City and County of Denver expire in December 2025.

Those three shelters are The Aspen, Stone Creek, and Tamarac shelters, the organization announced on Thursday. The Aspen and Stone Creek is for single adults and the Tamarac is geared toward families with minor children. All three are part of the Denver mayor's All In Mile High Communities, an initiative that aims to end street homelessness in Denver.

City and County of Denver The Tamarac Family shelter opened its doors on Dec. 28, 2023. It has 205 units for families with minor children.

In a press release, the Salvation Army Intermountain Division said it joined the City of Denver in its efforts to reduce homelessness in 2023 by operating the hotel buildings as shelters, but in 2024, the organization faced more than $5.2 million in shelter operating costs. This outpaced the funding that was available.

“This is a decision we’ve made as an organization to ensure our financial sustainability,” said Major Nesan Kistan, intermountain divisional commander for The Salvation Army. “... Continuing to absorb these costs would jeopardize the quality and integrity of all our programs. "Instead of spreading our resources too thin and risking the standard of care we’ve upheld for more than 160 years, we’ve made the necessary decision to step back in some areas to strengthen and sustain our impact where it’s needed most.”

The Salvation Army said this will allow its staff "to deliver high-impact programs and services that best meet the evolving needs of our communities."

Denver Salvation Army's future with City of Denver's hotel shelters unclear Claire Lavezzorio

The organization is now working with the city — as well as any new agencies that may assume responsibility for those shelter services — to ensure the transition is smooth for those who reside there and the staff.

Denver7 previously reported about the possibility of shelters closing and city officials told us that in regard to the two shelters on Quebec Street — Stone Creek and The Aspen — they do not plan to close the doors if contracts with The Salvatio Army do indeed expire.

“We are not closing the door on need,” Kistan said. “We are pivoting with purpose to focus our energy and resources where we can continue making a lasting difference. This is not the end of our service to this community. It’s a necessary step toward a continued sustainable and impactful future."

The organization will continue to operate the following shelters:



Lambuth Family Center (short-term family shelter)

Connection Center (provides access to Salvation Army and community resources and services)

Harbor Light Center (shelter for men recovering from addiction or looking to prevent a relapse)

Crossroads Center (24/7 emergency shelter serving at least 250 men daily in partnership with the city)

In July, the City of Denver published its 2025 All In Mile High report, which reads that in the past two years, more than 7,000 people have transitioned into interim housing and more than 5,500 people "have exited homelessness entirely."

This is a developing story and will be updated.