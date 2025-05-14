The long-abandoned Royal Palace Motel in Denver has been demolished

DENVER — A Denver landmark is no more. The former Royal Palace Motel on Colorado Boulevard was demolished Tuesday after standing abandoned for over a decade.

Built in 1969 near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and E. Colfax Avenue, the six-story Royal Palace Motel once boasted 70 rooms, a meeting room and a glass elevator.

However, the area’s crime rate steadily increased over the years, and the property fell into disrepair, closing for good in 2013.

Since then, the former Royal Palace Motel building has sat empty, becoming an eyesore to some but a memory palace to others.

On Tuesday, crews began demolishing the more than 50-year-old building, and AirTracker7 was over the scene to capture it (video below).

AirTracker7 video of the former Royal Palace Motel demolition

Real estate firm Laramar Group purchased the property last year for $7.3 million.

According to city records, the firm plans to build a six-story apartment building on the one-acre site with at least 153 units.

Some nearby residents told Denver7 in 2024 that they hope the new development won't lead to the demolition of the motel's neon sign, which they call a city landmark.

It's unclear if the sign was saved after Tuesday's demolition.