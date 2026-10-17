The destination was their art: DPS students get special trip through Denver International Airport

DENVER — For many travelers, going to the airport means rushing through security and hoping to make a flight on time.

For Denver high school junior Zia Kail, a trip through Denver International Airport (DIA) was something entirely different.

"It's just like going through regular TSA," Kail said.

Watch Mike Castellucci's report in the video player below:

Denver Public Schools students visit DIA to view artwork displayed in airport terminals

Instead of worrying about finding a gate or making a connection, Kail was able to enjoy the experience.

"I'm too stressed looking for my boarding gate," she joked.

Mike Castellucci

Kail was among more than 40 Denver Public Schools students (DPS) invited to tour the airport and see a special destination waiting for them inside the terminal: their own artwork.

The students passed through security, rode the airport train and explored the concourses like travelers. The difference was they weren't carrying luggage and weren't boarding any flights.

"We were able to leave everything at school," Kail said.

Their destination was an exhibit featuring student artwork displayed throughout the airport.

"Their work has been on display all summer," said Courtney Law, communications director for DIA.

Law said the exhibit allows thousands of travelers to experience the creativity of local students while giving young artists a chance to see their work showcased in a unique public space.

Mike Castellucci

"It's been wonderful to have their artwork here, to display in this way, and it's been meaningful for the students," she said.

Many of the students had never seen the exhibit in person and didn't know exactly where their artwork had been installed.

Kail finally found hers in Concourse C.

"My art piece was of how I viewed Colorado," she said. "So I included mountains, national birds and the iconic 'Colorful Colorado' sign."

For fellow student Thiara Maldonado, seeing the artwork in person made the accomplishment feel real.

"It's shocking," Maldonado said. "It makes it real to see it in person."

Kail said the final display exceeded her expectations.

"It was better than I thought, honestly," she said. "They did a really good job at displaying them."

The students spent the day touring the airport and viewing other art installations before heading home.

For Kail, the experience proved that sometimes the journey itself can be the destination.