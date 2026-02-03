The best museum you've never heard of is looking for a new home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Gordon Close has a museum that no one can see. It's like tuning a guitar and never hearing the music.

Gordon opened the Melody Music store in Denver in 1973. Seven years ago, he moved locations and turned it into a museum.

"I always called it a mini museum with major memories because it has a lot of memories," he said.

Like the microphone Elvis used to record his songs.

"When we do tours of the museum, people ask if we can get the spit out of the mics to bring Elvis back," Gordon said.

But those microphones are not on display; they’re in a box. In fact, his entire museum is in storage, spread throughout the town in several storage units.

His mini museum with major memories closed two months ago.

"We did tours, but we had very poor parking, and the location was difficult. What happened was the landlord decided they needed to make a lot more money out of a museum than what we could afford, and they rented it out from underneath us. We had basically four and a half weeks to move everything out," Gordon said.

There are only six Gibson Crest guitars in the world, and he owns one.

"Gibson probably doesn’t even know I exist," he said.

Gordon says the perfect ending to this song would be finding a new building for this one-of-a-kind museum.

"We want a permanent home, a final place. I’m tired of moving all that stuff around. It’s difficult," he said.

Gordon hopes the case isn’t closed on all that history, and that maybe a beautiful song will come from it.