The Baird's Great Inflatable House brightens up the neighborhood and hearts

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — While families across Colorado hang up Christmas lights, the Baird's in Centennial fill their front yard with magic featuring 99 inflatable holiday helpers.

Once the sun set, Marissa Baird got to work plugging in the correct cords as the inflatables buzzed and puffed up to life.

"We change it up every year where they're placed, so even people who have seen the display year after year always see something new that maybe they missed last year," Baird said.

Bringing this seasonal sight to life is something Baird looks forward to each year. She explained the passion first started when she was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base.

Maggy Wolanske

"2010 was the first year that we started," said Baird. "It was a competition while I was active duty military for a display, and it set off my love of inflatables, and it's been 16 years, so this is our 16th year of setting it up."

The display grows bigger each year, with Baird pumped up to spread joy to all who stop by. As a nurse, Baird also sees the deeper meaning in bringing these gentle and glowing friends to life.

"I am not the biggest fan of lights that flash lot, and I'm in the medical field, so you just know that there's a lot of people who can't handle those things. Although I do have some things that flash, it's not the whole display, and so it allows people who have seizures and other things to come by the display and be able to enjoy it," Baird said.

Maggy Wolanske

Those of all ages came to see the display, with seven-year-old Jackson Lycan eagerly pointing out all the inflatables to his mother, Kylie. This was their first time seeing the display and experiencing the pure joy that comes with seeing the 99 inflatables.

While it takes a whole lot of dedication, seeing the joy on faces, both young and old, is a reminder to Baird that this display truly lights up the heart.

Maggy Wolanske

"Oh, it makes me so happy. I just I love it, and for the amount of time we put into it, we have to love it," Baird said.

The display is located at 19875 E Belleview Place in Centennial, which is inflated daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as long as weather permits.