These residential Christmas light displays from across the Denver metro will bring you holiday cheer

DENVER — You’ve seen the holiday drone show at Tivoli Quad. You've been to Elitch Gardens. And you've already been to Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens — but if you're truly looking for the magic of the holidays, all you have to do is look at your neighbor's front yard.

We've compiled some of the best Christmas light displays we've come across this year below, but this list is by no means definitive. If you know of a Christmas light display that brings you holiday cheer, let us know what you find by emailing oscar.contreras@denver7.com. Please note: If possible, include at least one high-resolution photo and the street address of the holiday light display. And, if you have permission to share, send along the homeowner's contact information so we can reach out to ask a few more questions about their display!

Pruitt's Christmas Village

6645 Alkire Ct., Arvada

Courtney Pruitt

You'd think the 125,000 lights with over 200 blow molds and around 30 inflatables is all you'd experience at the Pruitt's Christmas Village in Arvada, but the Pruitt family says their holiday display — now in its 12th year — also has a running music light show.

"As a kid, one of my favorite traditions was driving around and looking at everyone's display," said Jake Pruitt. "We always had a couple houses that we had to make sure and go see every year. That sparked my love for decorating and over time it's became my goal to be a part of other families Christmas traditions."

The work to make all this happen starts roughly in September since the family only has time to work on it during the weekends. The intensive endeavor is done early so that they can have it all up during the first couple of weeks of December.

"This brings so much joy to people and we had people come as far as Phoenix and Cheyenne come to see us this year," Pruitt said. "This show has survived my mom's stroke, my dad's cancer treatment and the recent death of the matriarch of our family, my Grandma."

He added, "With each year it changes, gets bigger and it's fun for all ages and I love that we can bring smiles and happiness to all walks of life no matter what's going on in their normal day to day lives, they always leave with a smile."

Those checking out this holiday display can get out and walk around to take it all in or sit in the vehicle and tune in to 89.1 FM to listen to the 45-minute music light show.

Godek’s Christmas Display

21580 Orleans Cir., Commerce City

Toby Godek

Over 100,000 lights and 18 smart lights put on a show at Toby Godek’s Christmas light display in Commerce City. A fun tradition the Godek family has around this time of year is to hold “game nights” where people who stop by can play for prizes.

Each year, the Godeks donate those proceeds to help homeless veterans in the community. And this year, the family teamed up with BlackJack Pizza to help them fundraise. More information on their Facebook page.

Santa’s Village in Parker

21351 Tyrolite Ave., Parker

Brandon Chapman

Each night around the holidays, from 5-10 p.m. nightly, the bright “Merry Christmas” lights on the roof will shine like a beacon, guiding you toward the magic. The towering green mega tree helps point the way, while the candy-cane–striped fence invites you closer.

As you approach, you’ll be greeted by Santa and Frosty, standing warmly to welcome guests. The brilliant Star of Bethlehem shines overhead, illuminating the nativity scene where the birth of Jesus is lovingly displayed and watched over by angels.

Just steps away, Mrs. Claus is busy baking treats at her cozy Bake Shop, filling the village with the spirit of Christmas cheer. In the yard, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Winnie the Pooh, and Tigger play together, adding fun and nostalgia to the festivities.

At Santa’s Workshop, the elves are hard at work building toys, while the lighted moving train chugs along to help the Big Guy deliver presents right on time. Nearby, the colorful Gingerbread House—covered with candy and frosting—adds the perfect touch of sweet holiday magic. And don’t miss the playful penguin ice skating up front!

But the adventure doesn’t end there: A joyful crew—Santa, a snowman, reindeer, a penguin, an elf, and a polar bear—are all enjoying a ride on the glowing Ferris wheel.

The entire scene is framed by candy cane arches lining the driveway and walking paths, guiding you deeper into the Christmas wonderland.

So don’t wait too long — you might just catch Santa’s sleigh and his reindeer lifting off from the roof!

The Franktown Festival of Lights

575 N. White Tail Dr., Franktown

Aaron Raper

Over 500,000 lights dance to the sound of music at this home on Franktown that also features “Frosty’s Forrest Trail,” which allows guests to get out and walk through the 3-acre holiday display that also has what the homeowners claim is Colorado’s largest walkthrough snowman, a Ferris wheel, tiny village, and more! The display is so big, the family says, even Santa stops by for pics on the weekends!

The Christmas light display is free for the general public, but the family asks that visitors wanting to check it out bring canned goods, non-perishable or hygiene-related items for their food drive donation. More info. can be found by heading to the Franktown Festival of Lights website.

The Magical Kingdom of Lights

4315 S. Kalamath St., Englewood

Caleb Personne

Step into The Magical Kingdom of Lights, a holiday world glowing with over 20,000 sparkling Christmas lights. See festive Disney favorites like Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, and Donald, all dressed for the season. Pick up a unique keepsake with a souvenir smashed Christmas penny or a holiday charm, and don’t forget — there are free candy canes and special treats for your furry dog friends. The Kingdom of Lights is a joyful Christmas display made for everyone to enjoy!

Best of both worlds in Chatfield East

6448 Lakeside Circle, Littleton

Jonathan Karp

The Karp family loves decorating for Halloween and Christmas, and this year they decided to go all out at their new home in Littleton for the holidays.

"This year I have pushed the outside lights way past what we have done in the past because we have more room," Jonathan Karp told Denver7. You'll notice the multi-colored display, so what gives?

"My wife loves the classic white lights where I love multi-color lights so we compromised," Mr. Karp said. "White lights on and inside our fence then multi-color lights outside our fence."

In all, the Karp family added two 25 foot super trees, three 10 foot trees, a color changing tree as well as 25 more small trees inside their fence of their four-acre home. That's in addition to the close to 20 pre-lit trees inside their home and dozens of other decorations. Mr. Karp estimates they have at least 100,000 lights outside this year, "but it may be less because a lot are the large C-9 lights."

For those wanting to make the drive there this year should be aware they'll only get as close as 600 feet from the home, Mr. Karp said, adding "People will have to do a 3 point turn to leave. It won't be easy especially if it snows."

Spreading holiday joy in Littleton

8897 W. Maplewood Dr., Littleton

JP Cavallo

The Cavallo family has been decorating their home for the Christmas holidays for about seven years, and every year gets bigger and brighter. “We LOVE spreading joy and creating memories, best thing about our display is not the lights,” the family told Denver7. “It’s the GRINCH!!”

The family says the Grinch has been coming to their display “for a few years now and causing nothing but trouble!” by either trying to remove their lights or in the lawn throwing their decorative gifts around. Anyone interested in checking out the display can head out on Dec. 13, 19, 20 and 24 from 7-9 p.m.

A Sweet tradition in Firestone

6959 Panorama Ave. Firestone

Pat Sweet

The Sweet family goes all out each Christmas with over 100,000 lights that adorn their home, a display that has become “a Christmas tradition for many Tri-town families on Christmas eve” that is accompanied by “plenty of candy canes for everyone.”

The Sweet family says their home has a Disney section with animated Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy; an animated Star Wars section with Darth Vader, R2-D2, Chewbacca, and Storm Troopers standing guard in leu of traditional nutcrackers; as well as Santa’s workshop with animated Santa and reindeer.

Brightening up the holiday spirit in Lakewood

831 S. Kline Way, Lakewood

Kate Martin

At the Martin home in Lakewood, the holidays aren’t just a season — they’re a celebration of hope, family, and the simple joy of bringing people together. Each year, the family pours their hearts into creating a display meant to brighten not just their street, but the spirits of everyone who comes by to see it.

This year, they went bigger than ever. With the help of a boom lift, the Martins carried lights all the way to the tops of their tallest trees — nearly 65 feet in the air — so their glow could reach far beyond the yard, inviting neighbors and strangers alike to come share in the magic.

The display now includes over 60,000 lights and more than 60 inflatables, each one placed with care over nearly two months of family effort. Taking it all down takes close to a month, too — but for them, it’s more than worth it. And yes, the electric bill bumps up a little, but they say the same thing every year: You can’t put a price on the smiles.

For the Martins, Christmas is their way of giving back — a chance to bring light to a world that can feel heavy, to remind people that joy still exists, and to create a place where families can pause, breathe, and feel a little warmth on a cold night.

Sync up your holiday tunes at the Miller's home in Parker

7119 Dove Ct., Parker

Robyn Miller

Listeners can tune into 87.9 FM to hear the songs that sync with the light display at the Miller's home in parker. The family has a rotating list of Christmas music content, totaling almost two hours of unique songs.

Bringing Joy to the World in Denver

2780 S Harrison St.

The Christmas display over by the Forta family home has over 12,000 lights with a 20-foot "Joy the World" sign and a lit tree that is 30 feet tall. The highlight? A Santa being stuck in the chimney and an elf nearby saying, "Sorry boss!" as both deliver presents.

Joe Fortna

An Upside Down Christmas in Loveland

484 Deer Creek Ct., Loveland

"Stranger Things" fans will love this home in Loveland.

Designed and built by a 14-year-old super fan of the Netflix series, the home is an "absolutely incredible display and worth a visit" this holiday season, according to Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos photographer Alaine Nicole, who recently captured the peculiar holiday display.

The home is adorned with prominent motifs from the series, including the Ouija Wall lighted with Christmas lights, a "Welcome to Hawkins" sign, a recreation of one of the most poignant moments from the show, what appears to be The Mind Flayer, and a Demogorgon by the door.

Alaine Nicole Photography

