The Arapahoe County sheriff swore in two new therapy dogs and it was as cute as you could imagine

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — The Arapahoe County sheriff swore in two new recruits Thursday.

Otis and Bear, two 8-week-old Labrador puppies, now join the sheriff's office ranks as therapy dogs to protect and serve the students in some Colorado schools.

Otis and Bear join Arapahoe County's three other school therapy dogs including Rex, Zeke and Riley. The pups bring comfort to students, reducing stress in times of crisis and assist children with social needs, in addition to those with anxiety and depression.

Arapahoe County sheriff swears in two adorable therapy dogs

Otis will patrol the Byers School District 32-J and the Deer Trail 26J School District with his partner- the school's current resource officer Deputy Drew Matthews. The pair will divide their time between the two K-12 schools in Byers and Deer Trail.

Bear will be teamed up with Deputy Candace Gray to look after the Cherry Creek School District. Bear is the district's second therapy dog.

Deputy Gray is the first female K9 handler in the history of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. She is married to Deputy John Gray, who works with Rex in Littleton Elementary Schools. Rex was the sheriff's office first therapy dog.

"These dogs are helping kids in ways we couldn’t have imagined. They’re making a huge impact in their mental health and touching lives in very positive and meaningful ways,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office now has more school therapy dogs than any other law enforcement agency in Colorado.