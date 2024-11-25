Watch Now
Thanksgiving costs are down again nationwide. Here's how Denver grocery prices stack up.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, food prices are down five percent from last year. We hit the road to compare deals at different stores to take your savings even further.
Thanksgiving Dinner
Matthew Mead/AP
This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted
and last updated

DENVER, Colo. — You may find a little extra gratitude as you give thanks this year because your Thanksgiving meal may end up costing less than you expect.

According to new numbers from the American Farm Bureau Federation, food prices are down five percent from last year.

2024_Thanksgiving_average-cost-for-10-copy-02.png

But we wanted to take your savings even further – so we hit the road to compare costs and deals at different grocery stores.

We decided to compare the costs of turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie at King Soopers and Safeway.

Let’s start with the turkey.

We stopped at Safeway first — here, a Butterball turkey will cost you 74 cents a pound with a digital coupon.

Next, we headed to King Soopers — where that same turkey is 99 cents a pound.

turkey.png

Shopper David Musgrave tells me he paid $16 for his turkey at King Soopers thanks to a deal.

“I think looking for good deals and stuff is always something, you know, that's really helpful,” he said.

As for the fixings, here’s what we found:

Cranberry sauce was cheaper at King Soopers, with an additional 2 for $4 deal on top of the cheaper price point.

cranberry sauce.png

King Soopers strikes again with the better deal for russet potatoes.

potatoes.png

We found the same 2 for $4 deal on Stovetop boxed stuffing at both stores, though Safeway had an additional deal for individual boxes with a digital coupon.

stuffing.png

Pumpkin pie is technically two dollars more at Safeway, but ends up coming to just under five dollars at both stores with a digital coupon (Safeway) or store card (King Soopers).

pumpkin pie.png

Shopper Ronnie Montano is expecting a full house – spending nearly $400 on Thanksgiving food.

“In all honesty, I didn't expect to spend that much today,” he told us.

The bottom line – if you want to get the most bang for your buck this Thanksgiving, look ahead for deals and use those digital coupons and store cards.

