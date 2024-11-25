Thanksgiving costs are down again nationwide. Here's how Denver grocery prices stack up.

DENVER, Colo. — You may find a little extra gratitude as you give thanks this year because your Thanksgiving meal may end up costing less than you expect.

According to new numbers from the American Farm Bureau Federation, food prices are down five percent from last year.

But we wanted to take your savings even further – so we hit the road to compare costs and deals at different grocery stores.

We decided to compare the costs of turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie at King Soopers and Safeway.

Let’s start with the turkey.

We stopped at Safeway first — here, a Butterball turkey will cost you 74 cents a pound with a digital coupon.

Next, we headed to King Soopers — where that same turkey is 99 cents a pound.

Shopper David Musgrave tells me he paid $16 for his turkey at King Soopers thanks to a deal.

“I think looking for good deals and stuff is always something, you know, that's really helpful,” he said.

As for the fixings, here’s what we found:

Cranberry sauce was cheaper at King Soopers, with an additional 2 for $4 deal on top of the cheaper price point.

King Soopers strikes again with the better deal for russet potatoes.

We found the same 2 for $4 deal on Stovetop boxed stuffing at both stores, though Safeway had an additional deal for individual boxes with a digital coupon.

Pumpkin pie is technically two dollars more at Safeway, but ends up coming to just under five dollars at both stores with a digital coupon (Safeway) or store card (King Soopers).

Shopper Ronnie Montano is expecting a full house – spending nearly $400 on Thanksgiving food.

“In all honesty, I didn't expect to spend that much today,” he told us.

The bottom line – if you want to get the most bang for your buck this Thanksgiving, look ahead for deals and use those digital coupons and store cards.