Terrell Davis taken off United Airlines No Fly List after posting about ban despite no wrongdoing

Terrell Davis was put on a United Airlines No Fly List after he was detained earlier this month and there was an investigation finding he did nothing wrong, the former Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back said in a post on Instagram Tuesday.

He said in part:

"I continue to reflect on the reality that my family will never unsee me, nor will I ever forget, being taken off an airplane in handcuffs for simply asking for a cup of ice. We have had to endure difficult conversations with our children about how this has and will continue to affect them. My wife, who had to stand by powerless to this injustice, now has her own set of challenges, including watching what this has done to me despite me having to continue to push forward every day."

Davis' lawyer has said his firm — Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley — will be filing a lawsuit against United Airlines. Parker Stinar, founding partner at the law firm, sent Denver7 a statement that said:

"United’s continued travel ban, lack of a public apology to the ENTIRE Davis family, failure to publicly provide any transparency as to how this horrific event took place, and their failure to publicly address significant policy changes to avoid passenger mistreatment, only further justifies the Davis family’s decision to move forward with a lawsuit. United must be held accountable, and thus far their actions demonstrate a lack of empathy and care for their customers."

Denver7 reached out to Davis' public relations representative Lynn Smith to ask when he was placed on the No Fly List. She said:

"The email was sent July 14th. Mr. Davis was hopeful that following United’s 'apology' and acknowledgment of wrongdoing that they would then withdraw the travel ban. They have yet to do so."

On July 15, Davis took to social media demanding answers from United Airlines after the incident. He said he was traveling with his family to Orange County, California on Saturday, July 13, when he said his son politely asked for some ice. A flight attendant "didn't hear or ignored" him, according to Davis. He then “lightly tapped” the flight attendant's arm to get their attention.

The former Broncos star said the flight attendant shouted, “don’t hit me,” then left the beverage cart and walked to the front of the plane.

"I was confused, as were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange,” Davis said. He said he “thought nothing of it, other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him.”

Once the flight landed, Davis said the pilot asked everyone to stay in their seats as the FBI and other law enforcement approached him, handcuffing Davis.

"This company not only wrongfully accused me of something I did not do and had me handcuffed and detained, but they have failed on so many levels to demonstrate any genuine empathy for my family's experience and also at making the real changes to ensure this doesn't happen to anyone else. I was banned on this airline even after they sent a media-issued statement with a boilerplate 'apology,'" Davis went on to say in his Tuesday Instagram post.

Denver7 reached out to United Airlines Tuesday morning for their response.

The airline's media relations team said:

"Mr. Davis received this letter the day after the incident. It was generated due to the report of the flight attendant - who is no longer employed by United. The day after the letter was sent, we discussed with Mr. Davis’ team that it had been rescinded. We have apologized to Mr. Davis for his experience and continue to review our handling of incidents like this to protect our highest priority - the safety of our customers and crew."

But the back and forth only continued.

In response, Davis' PR representative said Davis had not received any notice of the travel ban being rescinded until today.

"We can confirm we had received no rescinding of this ban until today, just moments ago, and only after Mr. Davis posted his statement," Smith told Denver7.