Tepeyac Community Health Center in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood celebrates grand opening

DENVER — A new health center is bringing much-needed services to families in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood.

The new state-of-the-art 24,500-square-foot Tepeyac Community Health Center opened at the corner of E. 48th Avenue and Vine Street.

"We're in a neighborhood that hasn't had a grocery store in it for over 50 years; we're in a neighborhood that hasn't had a pharmacy," said Kristin Weber, director of development at Tepeyac Community Health Center.

That changed, now that the non-profit health center opened its doors.

"When we say we were built by the community, for the community, that is the truth. And that's an awesome story to tell," said Weber.

Their story started out of an 800-square-foot home on Denver's north side 30 years ago.

And now the new clinical facility, which shares space with 150 units of affordable housing, is bringing healthcare to families separated from the rest of the city by Interstate 70 to the south and Interstate 25 to the west.

The convenience means everything to Tycora Jones, who lives right next door.

"We don't have to worry about catching buses and doing the bus stops and the kids driving us crazy on the trips," said Jones.

Inside the clinic, patients of all ages can receive medical care, dental care, x-rays, and behavioral healthcare. There's even an on-site pharmacy and access to fresh food.

The clinic's providers are bilingual and accept health insurance or self-paying patients who pay what they can for care that is needed.

Tepeyac expects to serve 23,000 patients in the next five years.

"This is a beautiful space and this is care that everyone deserves," said Weber.