Tennis ball-sized hail possible around Limon as severe storm moves east

BOULDER, Colo. – Tennis ball-sized hail is possible in the Limon area in eastern Colorado and anybody or animals outside "will be injured," according to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Boulder.

The NWS began tracking the storm around 2:19 p.m. Friday after Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm 29 miles west of Limon. The storm was moving eastward at 20 mph. By 2:33 p.m., it was six miles north of Simla and 22 miles west of Limon.

By 2:56 p.m., NWS tweeted that "this is a dangerous storm" with tennis ball-sized hail possible. About 20 minutes later, the storm was seven miles west of Limon. The NWS warned that "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson said the radar appears to confirm that the hail is the size of tennis balls.

"Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage," it added in a tweet.

The NWS said in addition to large hail, landspouts, strong winds and heavy rain with minor flooding are possible.

Travelers should avoid Interstate 70 on the eastern plains until this threat is gone, which is expected to be around 4:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Nelson recommended alerting friends, family and neighbors in the Limon area about this storm.

A large and destructive hailstorm is minutes away from Limon, Colorado! Tennis ball sized hail is indicated in this storm! If you know anyone in this area, call or text them to alert! @DenverChannel @NWSBoulder #cowx pic.twitter.com/lbvbvfs5Qv — Mike Nelson (@MikeNelson247) June 16, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for east-central Elbert County and north-central Lincoln County until 4 p.m.

In addition, a separate warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for northeastern Teller County and northwestern El Paso County. A severe storm with "torrential rain" is moving through Monument along Interstate 25 as of 3:50 p.m., according to the NWS out of Pueblo.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Hail briefly covered Interstate 25 in Monument, as seen in the photo above.

In addition, about two inches of hail is covering Woodland Park roads, NWS reported. The hail there is about pea-sized.

National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm was located near Greenland about 19 miles north of Colorado Springs around 4 p.m. and is moving northeast at 25 mph. Quarter-sized hail is expected, NWS reported.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Douglas County until 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Another warning is in effect for Arriba and Genoa on the eastern plains until 4:45 p.m. Winds are blowing up to 70 mph here with two-inch hail. A tornado is possible here, NWS reported.

A tornado warning is in effect for Otero County and Pueblo County until 4:30 p.m. Friday. This is about 30 miles west of La Junta as of 4 p.m. A radar of this storm, which indicated rotation, as of then is shown below.

National Weather Service