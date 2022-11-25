Teen who fell through ice in Roxborough Park earlier this week has died, Douglas County coroner says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A teenage boy who fell through ice at a lake in Roxborough Park earlier this week has died, according to the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at Crystal Lake. West Metro Fire Rescue officials were called and a search began for the children.

Initially, the department said three children were either rescued or got out of the water themselves. A search began for the fourth child, a young teenage boy, who was located by a dive team shortly afterward, according to West Metro Fire.

The young teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil next to Crystal Lake at 6 p.m., according to a Denver7 viewer.

A cause and manner of death was not immediately available.