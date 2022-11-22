Four children fall through ice in Roxborough Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Four children who fell through the ice in Roxborough Park on Tuesday afternoon are now out of the water, according to a tweet from the West Metro Fire.

It's not yet clear which body of water the children fell in.

The department initially said three children were either rescued or got out of the water themselves. A search began for the fourth child, a young teenage boy, who was located by a dive team shortly afterward, according to West Metro Fire.

The three children, two girls and a boy, were closer to shore and pulled out by neighbors using hoses, extension cords and ropes, West Metro said.

The teenage boy was transported to the hospital where his condition is not known.

Roxborough Park is south of Chatfield State Park.

No other details are currently available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.