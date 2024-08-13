Teen reported missing after crash found dead in field

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old Hudson teen who was reported missing after a traffic crash early Saturday morning was found dead in a nearby field, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.
Carlos Alberto Retana was the subject of a missing person report filed by his family when he failed to return home after leaving a friend’s house in Keenesburg around 12:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.
In a missing person bulletin, the sheriff’s office said Retana walked away from a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Weld County Road 59 and Weld County Road 8, and they were concerned for his safety.
Deputies responded to the crash scene at 12:44 a.m. Saturday.
Retana crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle and took off on foot, leaving his damaged car behind, according to the sheriff's office. A fence was also damaged in the crash.
An immediate search of the area using drones came up empty. The sheriff's office said a K-9 unit was not deployed in the search because the crash scene area was contaminated by human odor from several individuals searching for the 18-year-old.
On Sunday evening, the Weld County Coroner’s Office was requested to respond to a field about one mile north of the crash scene where Retana’s body was located.
The final cause and manner of his death have yet to be determined.
At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.