Teen sustains 'life threatening injuries' in Aurora shooting Friday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. – A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting early Friday afternoon.
Police said the shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. in a field near South Hayesmount Road and East Jewell Avenue.
The injured teen was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Aurora police.
While no suspect information was available, police said it is not believed there is any danger to the public following the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
