Teen sustains 'life threatening injuries' in Aurora shooting Friday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. – A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting early Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. in a field near South Hayesmount Road and East Jewell Avenue.

The injured teen was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Aurora police.

While no suspect information was available, police said it is not believed there is any danger to the public following the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.