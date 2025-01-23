Teen guilty of shooting 5 outside LoDo bar gets 7 years in youth corrections

DENVER — An 18-year-old woman convicted of the 2023 shooting outside a Lower Downtown Denver bar that wounded five people was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in the youth offender system.

Keanna Rosenburgh, 18, pleaded guilty last September to one count of attempted murder as part of a plea deal in connection with the Sept. 16, 2023, shooting in front of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market Street.

Rosenburgh was a juvenile when police said she fired several rounds at security staff outside the LoDo bar after she was denied entry into the business because of her age. She was arrested on Oct. 19, 2023, in Barstow, California.

Madison Sharnowski, one of the five victims in the mass shooting, was standing in line to get into the bar when the shooting occurred. She described the traumatic eventsto Denver7 in 2023.

"It happened really fast. Obviously, there were the gunshots. There was quite a few. I'd say maybe seven or eight of them. In that moment, it's like flight or fight response," she said. "When I first ran, I was kind of like, check yourself — did I get hit? Check your people — did any of them get hit?"

Watch Denver7's Kristian Lopez interview the victim in the video below:

Woman describes 'traumatic' moments during Whiskey Row shooting in downtown Denver

Rosenburgh was initially charged with several felony counts of attempted murder and assault and faced up to 21 years in prison. However, as part of the plea deal, the 18-year-old will serve only seven years in the juvenile system.

Rosenburgh could still serve 21 years in the Department of Corrections if she violates the conditions of her sentencing.