Teen formally charged after allegedly crashing stolen car, killing 1 person in Aurora

Investigators in Aurora are working to find out what led up to a carjacking and deadly crash Sunday night, APD posted on the social media site X.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Mar 22, 2024
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly stole a car in Aurora and crashed it, killing one person.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it had filed multiple counts against Enrique Leon-Madera, including one charge of second-degree murder, vehicular eluding, aggravated robbery, possession of a handgun, two counts of vehicular homicide, and two counts of second-degree motor vehicle theft.

This case started around 7 p.m. on March 17, when Aurora police responded to a 911 call reporting an armed carjacking near 23rd Avenue and Dallas Street, according to the Aurora Police Department. The carjacking victim helped police find the stolen vehicle. Officer tried to stop the suspect behind the wheel, but the driver fled, police said.

The driver then crashed into another vehicle at Dayton Street and 19th Avenue, killing the other person, police said. The suspect driver was detained.

Leon-Madera is due in court on May 8.

