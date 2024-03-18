1 person dies in car crash Sunday night as Aurora police say driver flees reported carjacking

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators in Aurora are working to find out what led up to a reported carjacking and deadly crash Sunday night, APD posted on the social media site X.

The crash stemmed from an Aurora911 report of an armed carjacking near 23rd Ave. and Dallas Street around 7 p.m. Sunday, Aurora police said.

The carjacking victim helped police find the stolen car.

Officers tried to stop the suspect. But the carjacking suspect drove away in the stolen car, according to Aurora police. The suspect reportedly crashed into another car at the intersection of Dayton Street and 19th Ave., killing the driver of the car that got hit, Aurora police said.

Officers took the suspect into custody, but they haven't filed charges yet, according to Aurora police.

Dayton Street was closed overnight between Montview and 17th Ave, APD said. And 19th Ave. was closed at Dayton Street for the investigation.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will identify the person who died once family has been told.

"The suspect will be identified after he has been arrested and booked into the Aurora Jail," Aurora police said.

