Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 person dies in car crash Sunday night as Aurora police say driver flees reported carjacking

Investigators in Aurora are working to find out what led up to a carjacking and deadly crash Sunday night, APD posted on the social media site X.
Aurora armed carjacking deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 9:51 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 12:18:05-04

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators in Aurora are working to find out what led up to a reported carjacking and deadly crash Sunday night, APD posted on the social media site X.

The crash stemmed from an Aurora911 report of an armed carjacking near 23rd Ave. and Dallas Street around 7 p.m. Sunday, Aurora police said.

The carjacking victim helped police find the stolen car.

Officers tried to stop the suspect. But the carjacking suspect drove away in the stolen car, according to Aurora police. The suspect reportedly crashed into another car at the intersection of Dayton Street and 19th Ave., killing the driver of the car that got hit, Aurora police said.

Officers took the suspect into custody, but they haven't filed charges yet, according to Aurora police.

Dayton Street was closed overnight between Montview and 17th Ave, APD said. And 19th Ave. was closed at Dayton Street for the investigation.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will identify the person who died once family has been told.

"The suspect will be identified after he has been arrested and booked into the Aurora Jail," Aurora police said.

1 person dies in Aurora car crash Sunday night

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here