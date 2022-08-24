Teen charged with first-degree murder in shooting that killed 13-year-old in Longmont

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The teenager accused of killing a 13-year-old and injuring a 15-year-old in Longmont has been charged with 13 counts, including first-degree murder.

During his first court appearance in Boulder County Wednesday, 19-year-old Yahir Solis was charged with the following:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Six counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of first-degree assault

One count of illegal discharge of a firearm

One count of resisting arrest

One count of criminal mischief

The charges stem from a drive-by shooting at Kensington Park around 1:49 p.m. Saturday. Zay Rosales, 13, Elias DeHerrara, 15, and another teen, whose identity was not released, were walking through the park when someone fired a gun from a silver-colored vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit that was unsealed Monday . The vehicle was headed eastbound on Longs Peak Avenue before turning south on Kensington Street when one of the boys said the driver leaned out of the window, pointed a gun and began shooting, the affidavit says.

Rosales died from a gunshot wound to the chest and DeHerrera was shot in the leg. The third teenager was not injured, police said.

Witnesses described seeing a silver-colored Ford leave the scene, and police found the vehicle and Solis about six minutes after the shooting near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Pratt Street, the affidavit says.

One of the teenagers told police the incident was gang-related, saying that ever since a gang fight at the Boulder County Fairgrounds involving “PBG” and “ESL” gang members, members of the PBG gang had been sending threats through Instagram, including Solis’ account, the affidavit states.

Solis also has two warrants out for his arrest from previous cases, one of them being failure to appear on shoplifting charges, according to the affidavit.

He will be held without bond because of the first-degree murder charges. His next hearing for the case is set for Nov. 28.

Police are asking residents in the area with surveillance video to contact their tipline at 303-774-3700.

