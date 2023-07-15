Taylor Swift, baseball fans collide to make for a busy downtown Denver weekend

DENVER — It was a busy weekend in the Denver metro to say the very least. Taylor Swift headlined it all at Empower Field as the Rockies took on the Yankees over at Coors Field.

The two big events made for a tough time getting through and around the downtown Denver area.

Some fans, like Jordan Brown and his group of friends, not only traveled to Denver from southern Oregon to watch Taylor Swift on night two, but they even caught the Rockies game Friday night.

"Oh, it was great. Yeah, the Rockies won so it was great to see all the Yankees fans crying afterwards. Yeah, great view. Great weather," Brown said.

Like Brown and his group of friends, Reese and Kitty Friday made the trip to Denver from Mississippi and booked a hotel close to Empower Field, just in case transportation became an issue on the night of the concert.

"Getting out was more difficult. But that's kind of why we booked a hotel a mile away because we knew we might have to walk from reports from TikTok. It's hard to get Ubers and stuff. We got out and walked all the way around the stadium. Our walk ended up being like two miles probably," Kitty said Friday.

Closer to Coors Field, the attention is all on the Rockies and the Yankees.

Alicia Vargas and a couple of her friends made the trip from New Mexico.

"I'm a Yankees fan, so they're here to support me," Vargas said.

And when it comes to Saturday night's traffic, this group started thinking about that early on.

"We're going to come down early and try and to bypass all the traffic," she said.