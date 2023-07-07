Swim areas at Chatfield, Cherry Creek State Park closed due to elevated E. coli levels

DENVER — Elevated E. coli levels have forced Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close swimming areas at Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park.

Bi-weekly water testing revealed levels of bacteria above Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requirements, the CPW said in a release.

Signs have been placed at both state parks to notify visitors of the closures. While swim areas will be impacted, boating access would not be restricted, the CPW said.

“While these closures are not common, we test the water often to make sure the public is safe while enjoying the reservoir,” said Cherry Creek State Park Operations Manager Larry Butterfield. “The elevated bacteria levels can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain, and the park has seen heavy rainfall this year.”

The CDPHE said improperly disposing of dirty diapers, flooding runoff and malfunctioning septic systems can also contribute to elevated E. coli levels.

Swim beaches in the state are regularly tested and required to report water quality data, according to the CDPHE.

Tested water showing concentrations of E. coli above 235 organisms per 100 milliliters trigger closures until E. coli returns to a safe level.

The CPW said to monitor its northeast region twitter account for updates on when the swim areas will reopen.