Suspicious death investigation underway after human remains found northwest of Lyons

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were found on Blue Mountain Road northwest of Lyons on Tuesday morning, and authorities say the person's death is considered to be suspicious.

Around 11 a.m. that day, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call about possible human remains along the 1000 block of the road, which is also known as County Road 71 North in unincorporated Boulder County. Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were human.

The sheriff's office said the person's death is considered suspicious.

They added that they do not believe there is any public safety threat. Due to the condition of the remains, no information about the person was immediately available. The coroner's office will determine the person's identity, as well as manner and cause of death.

In addition, the sheriff's office said there is no indication this person's death is connected with another recent death near the 8000 block of Overland Road, which is also considered suspicious.

The location of the remains in these two cases were found about 25 miles apart.