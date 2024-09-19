Death of person found in unincorporated Boulder County deemed suspicious, sheriff's office announces

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a person who was found in unincorporated Boulder County has been deemed suspicious, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a 911 call for a possible deceased person near the 8000 block of Overland Road around 9:37 a.m. Saturday. The caller directed first responders to the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the death is suspicious and is being investigated by detectives.

The Boulder County Cororner's Office will release the person's identity once it receives "positive identification" and the next of kin have been notified, according to BCSO.

The sheriff's office said it delayed the release of information due to the ongoing investigation, which included the execution of search warrants. The department did not provide further details but said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 303-441-3674 or email bcsotips@bouldercounty.gov and reference case number 24-04731.