Suspect sought after USPS letter carrier robbed in Denver, $150,000 reward being offered

DENVER — Officials are looking for a suspect after a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service was robbed Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near E. 22nd Avenue and Albion Street.

The suspect took off and went north on Ash Street, the U.S. Postal Inspector Service says. The employee was not physically hurt.

The Postal Inspector Service described the suspect as a Black man in about his mid-30s and is about 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and an orange and red face covering.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the suspect can contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 or report the incident online. USPIS is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Postal Inspector Service says a suspect in an armed robbery of a letter carrier last month has been identified and arrested. That robbery happened on Sept. 14 on N. Clay Street. Additional details about the arrest are being withheld at this time.

Both incidents are not believed to be related.