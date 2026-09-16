US Postal Inspection Service offering $150,000 reward following armed robbery of USPS letter carrier in Denver

DENVER — Officials from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a big reward for anyone who may have information after a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint earlier this week in Denver’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The armed robbery occurred Monday at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Clay Street near the intersection with W. 23rd Avenue while the carrier was delivering mail to an address, according to a news release from the USPIS.

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Officials said the suspect approached the letter carrier on foot and during the interaction and brandished a firearm. Following the robbery, the suspect fled on foot to the east via an alleyway on Clay Street.

The letter carrier involved in the incident was not physically injured, they added.

The following is an image of the suspect as provided by the USPIS:

USPIS

USPIS is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in this incident.

If you have information related to the incident, you are asked to contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 or click here to submit a report.