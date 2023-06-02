Watch Now
Suspect located after fatal shooting in Denver on April 17

Police in Denver
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 17:48:21-04

DENVER — An 18-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting from a month and a half ago has been arrested in Glendale, Denver police announced on Friday.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 17 near W. 14th Avenue and Meade Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 18-year-old Richard "Richie" Lovato with a gunshot wound. Lovato was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Alonzo "Sino" Chavez, 18. As they searched for him, police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, with the help of the Glendale Police Department, Chavez was arrested. He is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder, according to DPD.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges.

The arrest affidavit is sealed.

No other details were available.

