18-year-old wanted for murder after deadly shooting in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 4:24 PM, May 17, 2023
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old wanted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood last month.

Around 11:30 p.m. on April 17, Denver PD responded to a shooting in the area of West 14th Ave. and North Meade Street. When officers arrived, they found Richard "Richie" Lovato, 18, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Alonzo "Sino" Chavez, 18, for first-degree murder.

Alonzo "Sino" Chavez

Authorities have been unable to locate Chavez, according to Denver PD. The department said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Chavez's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

