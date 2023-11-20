Suspect dead in shooting involving Denver police

DENVER — A large police presence has been reported near 16th and Platte Streets as Denver police respond to a shooting that involves officers.
In a tweet, DPD said the suspect died and no officers were injured.
Video from AirTracker7 showed over 20 police vehicles converging along Commons Park.
Denver police said officers were responding to a call involving a weapon, but there was no other information immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
