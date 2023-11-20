Watch Now
Suspect dead in shooting involving Denver police

A large police presence has been reported near 16th and Platte Streets as Denver police respond to a report of a shooting that reportedly involves officers.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 19:03:09-05

DENVER — A large police presence has been reported near 16th and Platte Streets as Denver police respond to a shooting that involves officers.

In a tweet, DPD said the suspect died and no officers were injured.

Video from AirTracker7 showed over 20 police vehicles converging along Commons Park.

Denver police said officers were responding to a call involving a weapon, but there was no other information immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

