Suspect in Jefferson County commercial burglaries is also responsible for Louisville burglaries, police say

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Louisville police say the suspect accused of multiple burglaries in Jefferson County is the same person who allegedly burglarized four businesses in Louisville in November.

The suspect, who was identified by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office as Titus Emilyon, 38, was arrested by deputies on Dec. 2.

Deputies believed that Emilyon had been involved in a burglary spree in Kittredge, which lasted between 11:17 p.m. and 11:27 p.m. that evening. Three businesses between Hill Top Drive and the 25900 block of Highway 74 were burglarized and the suspect had smashed through glass doors and grabbed cash registers, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found Emilyon along Highway 74 — he had broken glass on him, a discarded cash register near the car and other evidence, the sheriff's office said — and he was taken into custody.

He faces charges related to six burglaries in Jefferson County and is also accused of three others that were reported on Nov. 2 along the 29000 block of Upper Bear Creek Road, the sheriff's office. In Jefferson County, he is accused of six counts of second-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft.

The Louisville Police Department said Emilyon now faces new charges after he was identified as the suspect in four commercial burglaries between Nov. 16 and 29 within the city. The impacted businesses were Busaba Restaurant, LaMar's Donuts and Coffee, Lucca Coffee & Eatery and Precision Pours Coffee.

When Louisville detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Emilyon, he was already in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

In connection with the Louisville burglaries, Emilyon was arrested on four counts of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Emilyon has a history of commercial burglaries. At the time of his arrest on Dec. 2, he was on parole for a burglary conviction.