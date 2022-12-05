Suspect in series of Jefferson County burglaries arrested Friday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized at least six businesses in Jefferson County, according to the sheriff's office.

Ten minutes before midnight on Friday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office took Titus Emilyon, 38, into custody on suspicion of a burglary spree from that evening in Kittredge.

Deputies believed that Emilyon had been involved in the spree, which lasted between 11:17 p.m. and 11:27 p.m. Three businesses between Hill Top Drive and the 25900 block of Highway 74 were burglarized and the suspect had smashed through glass doors and grabbed cash registers, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to alarms that went off at two of the businesses. They were also on the lookout for a suspect vehicle — a 2008 silver Ford Escape — that the sheriff's office believed was involved with at least one other burglary spree in early November.

The deputies ended up finding that vehicle along Highway 74, which was less than two miles from the three businesses that had been burglarized that evening. When deputies approached the vehicle, they found Emilyon in the driver's seat, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies saw broken glass on him, a discarded cash register near the car and other evidence, according to the sheriff's office. Emilyon was taken into custody.

He faces charges related to six burglaries, including the three from Friday evening. He is also accused of three others that were reported around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 along the 29000 block of Upper Bear Creek Road.

His charges include six counts of second-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft.

The sheriff's office said Emilyon has a history of commercial burglaries. At the time of his arrest, he was on parole for a burglary conviction.

Deputies are investigating about 20 other commercial burglaries in unincorporated Jefferson County from Oct. 30. It's not yet clear if Emilyon was involved in any of those, the sheriff's office said.

The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating if recent burglaries in their jurisdictions are related.