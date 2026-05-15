Suspect in huge fire at Denver apartment construction site found incompetent for trial

The suspect in a massive fire that destroyed a partially built apartment complex in east Denver has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Denver District Judge Andrew Luxen issued an order Thursday finding Tony Becerra, 38, incompetent. Under state law, the finding means a defendant is unable to understand the legal proceedings or help in their defense.

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Becerra is due in court July 16 for a status conference on his condition, said Matt Jablow, spokesman for the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Becerra was arrested in January for the fire that roared through the apartment complex under construction along Leetsdale Drive. The fire that broke out Jan. 2 burned for several days was described by officials as the worst fire Denver crews had battled in at least 30 years.

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