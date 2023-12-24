Suspect in deadly Thornton Topgolf shooting in custody

A suspect in a deadly shooting at a Thornton business was taken into custody by Weld County deputies.

Police in Thornton said 26-year-old-Victor Salazar-Guarache was arrested for allegedly shooting another employee on December 23 at around 12:50 a.m. in the 16000 block of Grant Street.

The 22-year-old victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

Thornton police said was jailed on homicide at the Adams County Detention facility.

Topgolf in Thornton issued the following statement:

‘We are shocked and heartbroken by the incident that occurred in our Thornton venue parking lot, and we grieve for those impacted by this senseless act. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies, whom we appreciate greatly, and we are focused on providing support to our Topgolf team during this difficult time. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time. We also want to salute all other first responders who assisted with skill and care.’

Topgolf said the business will be closed until Tuesday and will offer counseling to staff.

#ThorntonPD is in the 16000 blk of Grant St investigating a shooting. One adult male victim was taken to an area hospital w/serious injuries. Preliminary investigation underway. Updates here as they’re available… pic.twitter.com/2pb0SD3WQ3 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 23, 2023