Suspect in deadly Denver Thanksgiving Day stabbing was subdued by bystanders

DENVER — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly Thanksgiving day stabbing that happened near Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street.

Denver police said the suspect, Gido Izquierdo-Ortega, 64, was captured after bystanders tackled him and rendered him unconscious after witnessing the fatal stabbing.

The male victim, who was not identified, died at Denver Health Medical Center.

According to surveillance video referenced in the probable cause statement, the suspect at around 10:35 a.m. on Thursday approached a group of people “engaging in what appears to be an argument,” on Park Avenue West.

The suspect then reached into a bag and retrieved a knife, the arrest document read.

After several people attempted to get the armed suspect to leave, the victim approached and was then allegedly stabbed by the suspect, according to police.

After the stabbing, the bystanders threw objects and subdued the suspect. Separate video from an eyewitness showed the suspect threatening people with the knife, which the probable cause statement said was wrapped around the suspect’s left wrist via a cord.

The witness removed the suspect’s knife and threw it off to the side then alerted police to the weapon, the document read.

A witness also said when the suspect pulled out the knife, bystanders “started hitting him with a stick” right before the victim, who apparently had no prior contact with the suspect, was stabbed.

The victim was just trying to cross the street.“The victim did not do anything prior to the stabbing to provoke the suspect and did not do anything after being stabbed to defend himself,” said the witness in the probable cause statement.

Police said witnesses reported a second person was stabbed, but DPD did not locate another victim.

The suspect is being held for investigation of first-degree murder while the DA’s office determines charges.