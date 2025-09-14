Suspect dead after Pueblo police fire at knife-wielding robbery suspect following pursuit

PUEBLO, Colo. — A robbery suspect who Pueblo police said led them in a pursuit that ended in a crash was killed after officers opened fire on the knife-wielding man who began stabbing himself during the incident, according to police.

It happened around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of W. 8th Street in Pueblo.

Just moments before, Pueblo officers were dispatched to the area near E. 8th Street and N. Glendale Avenue on a report of a strong-arm robbery.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and a vehicle matching the description, prompting a pursuit that ended in the crash on W. 8th Street.

Following the crash, police said the male suspect brandished a knife and ignored commands to drop it.

Officers shot the suspect, who then began stabbing himself, according to police.

Tasers were deployed to stop further self-harm and allow officers to render aid safely.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated and will investigate the shooting.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigative agency for this incident.