Suspect charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed Weld County deputy

DENVER — A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Weld County sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 18 was formally charged on Friday morning.

According to court documents, Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, 35, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, careless driving resulting in death, failing to yield right of way at a stop sign, driving under restraint - alcohol-related, and obstructing a peace officer.

He appeared virtually in court on Friday morning, but the hearing was set-over to Sept. 30. Judge Timothy Gerard Kerns said the formal charges were filed Friday morning.

Garcia-Gonzales, 35, — also known as Octavio Gonzales-Garcia — is accused of fleeing from a crash that killed Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, at the intersection of AA Street and Weld County Road 37, north of Greeley, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A procession and funeral for the deputy is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work and was headed southbound on CR 37 when a driver in a minivan, who was westbound on AA Street, hit her, the sheriff's office said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 23, 8am

According to Colorado State Patrol, the suspect moved forward from a stop sign at the intersection into the path of Hein-Nutz, who collided with the front passenger side of the van.

Garcia-Gonzales ran into a nearby cornfield after the crash, leaving the minivan on the road, authorities said.

During the subsequent investigation, the Weld County sheriff said investigators found a falsified Green Card and fake Social Security card in the minivan and that he may have been intoxicated.

Court records show Garcia-Gonzales was previously arrested and convicted of DUI in Colorado at least twice.

He was arrested on the evening of Sept. 19 in the Fort Collins area. Authorities used Hein-Nutz’s jail handcuffs to make the arrest.

Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff’s office since November 2018. Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams described her as a hard worker and caring deputy.

Garcia-Gonzales made his first court appearance on Sept. 20 and had his bond set at $500,000 cash or surety.

Hit-and-run suspect sought after crash that killed Weld County deputy

The sheriff’s office is accepting donations to help offset funeral costs for Hein-Nutz's family. The sheriff's office gave the following instructions:

