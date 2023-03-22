Jeffco Sheriff deputies looking for tan Lincoln Navigator after driver rammed patrol units, shots fired

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said there is heavy police presence at Bowles and Chase in the Columbine Valley area following what they describe as an officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a deputy was on foot and fired shots at a tan Lincoln Navigator after the driver allegedly drove towards him. The suspect rammed several patrol units and fled the scene, the department tweeted.

Investigators said the vehicle has damage on the passenger side and the vehicle was last seen headed north on Chase toward Grant Ranch.

Jeffco investigators said there are no known injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

