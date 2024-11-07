Suspect arrested in connection with threat made to Summit High School

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A former Summit High School student has been arrested in connection with an investigation into threats made against the school this week.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday morning that they had arrested Manuel Humberto Carreon Mendez of Denver.

The first report of a threat reached the sheriff's office around 9:15 a.m., and it sent deputies and investigators to the school.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

According to the reported threat, "during a phone conversation with school staff, the suspect stated he intended to come to the high school with guns and a bomb," the sheriff's office said.

Carreon Mendez was identified as the suspect. Investigators confirmed he was outside of the county and did not pose an immediate threat to the school. They obtained a warrant for his arrest that afternoon.

He was arrested in Adams County without incident by Summit County deputies, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brighton Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said he was not armed when he was arrested.

He was booked into the Summit County Detention Facility on multiple felony charges, including menacing, two counts of false report of explosives/weapons/harmful substances, and inciting destruction of life or property. He was also charged with two misdemeanors: Harassment and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

"I want to acknowledge how scary these critical incidents can be to parents, teachers, students, and everybody involved," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "I thank the school district and our local, state, and federal partners for helping us bring this to a peaceful resolution."