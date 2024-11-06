Authorities continue to investigate threat made to Summit High School; school is safe

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities continue to investigate a threat made to Summit High School, but say they have identified a suspect and the school is safe.

On Thursday morning, the Summit County Sheriff's Office received a report that a suspect had made threats directed at Summit High School, and the threats involved a bomb and firearm.

Deputies and investigators responded to the school to begin an investigation and provide security.

A suspect was identified. The person was "confirmed to be outside Summit County," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office added that there is no immediate threat to the school. Law enforcement will stay at the school through the day.

An investigation is ongoing and no other details were available.