Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting on W. Colfax earlier this month

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 31-year-old man along W. Colfax Avenue in early November.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) announced that they had arrested Deangelo Luarks, 40, on Monday.

Luarks is accused of shooting and killing an unnamed 31-year-old along the 1300 block of W. Colfax Avenue in the early hours of Nov. 3. Police responded to the area at 2:34 a.m. that day and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transferred to a hospital, where he died, DPD said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 18, 11am

Amid an investigation, police identified Luarks as the suspect. They believe he was in an argument with the victim just before the shooting.

Luarks was arrested for a warrant out of another jurisdiction — unrelated to the Nov. 3 shooting — on Friday. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine final charges against Luarks. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause and manner of death, and will release his identity.