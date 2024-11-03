1 dead, 3 wounded in 4 separate shootings overnight in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating four separate shootings that left one man dead and wounded three others Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting was reported by Denver police on social media at 3:28 a.m. It occurred in the 1300 block of W. Colfax Avenue.

Police said a man was shot and killed after what appeared to be a verbal altercation with another man. No arrests were made.

A couple of hours before the Colfax shooting, police were called to the 1200 block of S. Shoshone Street on a report of a shooting.

Offices located a gunshot victim at the scene, and they were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests were reported.

About an hour later, a shooting in the 2200 block of Court Place left one person wounded. They were transported to the hospital, where their condition was not listed.

Suspect details were not available.

The fourth shooting was reported by DPD on social media at 7:44 a.m. and occurred in the 1100 block of N. Decatur Street.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. No arrests were reported in this incident.