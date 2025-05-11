Suspect arrested, accused of setting Meadow Creek Fire that shut down I-70 near Frisco Saturday

FRISCO, Colo. — Authorities in Frisco announced Sunday that an arrest has been made in connection with the fully contained 6.3-acre Meadow Creek Fire that temporarily shut down Interstate 70 Saturday.

Frisco police arrested the suspect Saturday evening. Police have yet to identify the suspect but said they are not believed to be from the area.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the willows near the Whole Foods grocery store.

Smoke from the fire forced the closure of I-70 for at least three hours while crews from Summit Fire & EMS and Red, White & Blue Fire worked to contain the blaze.

No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.

Later that evening, authorities said they believed the fire was human-caused but have not disclosed details on how it started.

The suspect remains in custody, and the case will now go to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. No charges were provided.