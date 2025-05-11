Firefighters respond to fire near Frisco Whole Foods; eastbound I-70 partially reopens in area

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Summit County firefighters are at the scene of a fire that broke out near the Whole Foods in Frisco.

Summit Fire & EMS said the fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the willows near the grocery store. Crews from both Summit Fire & EMS and Red, White & Blue Fire began working to contain the flames.

Austyn Dineen (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Initially, all lanes of I-70 were closed, but as of 7:15 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes have reopened. The right eastbound lane remains closed between exits 201 in Frisco and exit 205, but traffic can pass in the left lane.

Fire crews have asked the public not to call 911 to report this fire.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The cause or origin of the fire is unknown as of now.

This is a developing story and will be updated.