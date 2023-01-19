Suspect allegedly stabbed man during argument at Denver apartment, facing murder charge

DENVER — An argument between two men on N. Broadway escalated to the point where one stabbed the other, killing him, late on Tuesday evening, according to a probable cause statement.

The suspect Jonathan Nathan Myers, 35, turned himself in to police early the following morning.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a call from 5190 N. Broadway, just north of the intersection of Interstate 25 and Interstate 70, according to the probable cause statement.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 19, 11am

A person had called 911 at 11:28 p.m. to say a man and his wife were harassing the caller and his wife near their apartment. The caller said the other couple was making threats and were known to have or did have weapons in their possession, according to the probable cause statement.

About 15 minutes later, at 11:43 p.m., a second 911 caller said a man had come to her door and threatened her, adding that this was not the first time it had happened.

Police arrived around 11:50 p.m. and entered the building, where they found a man with a neck wound, according to the probable cause statement.

Initially, police thought it was from a gunshot, but later learned it was a stab wound. The suspect had fled the scene.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he died at 12:29 a.m. the next day, according to the probable cause statement. He has not been identified.

Police followed a blood trail from where the victim was found on the second floor down the hall and up the stairs to the hallway on the third floor. Officers also spoke with other residents in the building, who said they heard an altercation and saw two men arguing in the hallway.

At 4:50 a.m., Myers surrendered to the Denver Police Department headquarters, where he was interviewed. He was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

During a search of Myers's apartment, police found a knife with blood on the blade.

The deceased man's cause and manner of death is under investigation by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will decide on formal charges.

No other details were immediately available.