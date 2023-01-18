Watch Now
Man dies after early morning shooting in Denver

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 17:33:23-05

DENVER — A man has died after he was shot in Denver early Wednesday morning.

The Denver Police Department issued a tweet at 1:56 a.m. saying officers were investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street.

The extent of the victim's injuries were unknown at the time, the department said.

In a follow-up tweet at 9:39 a.m., Denver PD said the victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Denver police say the investigation is ongoing. Information on the suspect was not released.

