Man dies after early morning shooting in Denver

DENVER — A man has died after he was shot in Denver early Wednesday morning.

The Denver Police Department issued a tweet at 1:56 a.m. saying officers were investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street.

The extent of the victim's injuries were unknown at the time, the department said.

In a follow-up tweet at 9:39 a.m., Denver PD said the victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

UPDATE: The adult male victim in this incident has been pronounced deceased and this is now being investigated as a homicide. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's ID and official cause and manner of death. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 18, 2023

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Denver police say the investigation is ongoing. Information on the suspect was not released.