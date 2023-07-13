DENVER — Surveillance video released by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shows nine suspects targeting several gun stores across the Denver metro area.

The burglaries happened in the early morning hours on July 9 and July 10 at five gun stores in Centennial, Denver and Englewood, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first attempted burglary happened at Centennial Gun Club, in the 11800 block of E. Peakview. At around 12:05 a.m., deputies discovered a smashed window at the gun club.

Surveillance video showed nine suspects attempting to break into the gun club, but were not successful.

That same morning, the suspects allegedly broke into Bowers Tactical in the 6900 block of S. Yosemite Street in Centennial.

Deputies said they found a metal cover on the front door gone and the glass doors broken.

Surveillance video at the store showed the nine suspects allegedly stealing ammunition, AR-15 uppers and plate carriers, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Surveillance video catches nine suspects in Denver metro gun store burglary spree

Following the attempted burglary at Centennial Gun Club and the burglary at Bowers Tactical, deputies said the suspects went on to target Bighorn Firearms and Mile High Armory in Denver and The Shootist in Englewood.

There was no information on what was taken from the last three gun stores.

Arapahoe County investigators said they are searching for the following connected vehicles:



A 2019 white Hyundai Tucson with Texas plate RNX5234, which is believed to be a stolen vehicle

2018 silver/gray Hyundai Sonata or 2017 Hyundai Elantra

Red crossover-style vehicle, possibly a Kia Sportage

Two black sedans, also likely Kias or Hyundais

The suspects, who were captured on the surveillance video wearing hooded jackets and had their faces covered, have not been apprehended, Arapahoe County said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's tip line at 720-874-8477