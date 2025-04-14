Bipartisan social media bill supporters to meet at Colorado Capitol Monday to encourage Gov. Polis to sign it

DENVER — Supporters of a bipartisan bill that passed both chambers of the Colorado state legislature are concerned Governor Jared Polis won't sign it.

Among many things, SB25-086 would require social media companies to enact public policies for their platform and remove a user who violates them within 72 hours.

Supporters are hosting a 9:15 a.m. press conference Monday outside the capitol to push Polis not to veto the bill.

"Governor Polis, please sign this bill. The tech companies are making so much profit as it is, and to profit off our children's backs is completely reprehensible. People are dying, families are being destroyed, lives are being lost, and we've got to put a stop to this. We've got to hold social media companies responsible for what they're doing," Matt Riviere said.

He lost both of his sons in the same night in 2021, after he said they took oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

"I absolutely believe the social media company should have been accountable. They never caught the dealers that sold my sons their drug and so I believe that they need to be working better with our law enforcement to be able to find these people and put a stop to it so other kids aren't dying," Riviere said.

Opponents, though, said there's a difference between a social media company and the government removing a user.

"I think it's going to create more harm than good, and I don't actually think it's going to get to the root of the issue. So I do think that we need to scratch this bill and try something different, something that does protect our First Amendment rights and also also gets at the larger issue," Hazel Gibson, political director for ProgressNow Colorado, said.

Polis also doesn't seem on board just yet.

In a statement to Denver7 a spokesperson for Polis said:

“The Governor wants to protect internet freedom while making Coloradans safer, but has serious concerns about the impact of this bill on freedom, innovation, and privacy. He is not comfortable with the government forcing private social media companies to act as law enforcement, and will review the final version of the legislation.”

The bill would also mandate social media companies to create a yearly report showing how minors used their platform.

Supporters are hopeful the bill hits the governor's desk Tuesday. Then, he'll have ten days to make a decision.