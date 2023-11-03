Student receives "non-life threatening injuries" in stabbing near George Washington High School

A student was stabbed Friday near George Washington High School, Denver Public Schools reported,

The student was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, DPS said.

Denver police initially said the stabbing happened in the 600 block of South Monaco with one victim and a suspect was in custody.

Police later posted on social media that the injured student had injuries to the left arm and hand and that the investigation was ongoing.

Footage from AirTracker7 showed multiple first responder vehicles on the scene.

A DPS spokesperson told Denver7 they heard “multiple reports” of the incident happening in different places and it was unclear if the stabbing happened on or off school grounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Student receives "non-life threatening injuries" in stabbing near GW High School